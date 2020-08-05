iRemedy Launches Project Restart To Provide Underfunded Community Health Centers and Clinics With Free Medical Supplies

/EIN News/ -- STUART, Fla., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iRemed y Health care Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), pioneer of the iRemedy ecommerce platform, today announced the formation of Project Restart, an initiative to help address the severe shortage of medical supplies in demand by local, underfunded community health centers and clinics.



Through Project Restart, iRemedy, in collaboration with several of its supply partners, will provide certain medical products, free-of-charge, to frontline healthcare workers in underserved, underprivileged communities and neighborhoods in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“iRemedy has earned distinction as a trusted medical supply partner to healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems for over 15 years; and our mission of supplying high quality products necessary at the point of care remains firmly entrenched in our core values. In recognition of the underserved needs of local community health centers and clinics, we felt compelled to do something more to help alleviate critical shortages of supplies on the frontline, where and when they are needed most – particularly for those providers who do not have the funding available to purchase medical supplies they must have. We are very proud to be launching Project Restart and expect that donating in-demand medical products to underprivileged areas will help healthcare providers better care for their patients and, perhaps, even help them to save lives,” stated Tony Paquin, Co-Founder and CEO of iRemedy.

According to HealthAffairs.org, even as they continue to serve over one in five uninsured people, community health centers also have emerged as a health care backbone for state Medicaid programs. Nationally, nearly one in five Medicaid patients obtains care at a community health center; in 10 states and the District of Columbia, this figure stands at one in four. Given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, community health centers are struggling to survive.

To request a list of medical supplies available for donation to qualified community health centers and clinics, please contact Keisha Graham at 407-395-4283 or via email at keisha@iremedy.com . Manufacturers and other suppliers of medical products interested in donating supplies to the Project Restart initiative for distribution to qualified health providers in-need should also contact Graham for additional information.

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies

iRemedy owns and operates iRemedySupply.com, fast emerging as America’s preferred healthcare ecommerce marketplace where healthcare consumers come to buy medical supplies, drugs, devices and technologies. Since its market launch in December 2015, thousands of consumers, physicians, nurses, dentists and enterprise users of iRemedy’s Software as a Service (“SaaS”) healthcare ecommerce solutions have joined the fast growing iRemedy community. Built from the ground-up by proven healthcare technology experts, the iRemedy platform brings modern ecommerce-driven, cost-reducing solutions to healthcare by delivering the quality, security and end-to-end supply chain management required by the industry, elegantly combining on-line requisitioning, ordering and purchasing with robust back-end inventory management and fulfillment services. For more information, please visit www.iremedy.com .