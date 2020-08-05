IBI Group Wins ‘GoTime’ Contract for Massachusetts Department of Transportation

Global technology firm leverages product offering to support improved statewide travel

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group (TSX:IBG), in collaboration with Northeast Traffic Control Services, Inc. (NETCS) and Green International Affiliates, Inc., has been selected to provide the Statewide Travel Time System ‘GoTime’ for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). The GoTime system leverages multiple datasets to determine reliable traveler information that gets communicated to the public via Mass511.com , as well as portable variable message signs along highways. The data is also made available through an application programming interface (API) to other interested transportation stakeholders. As part of this five-year, multi-million dollar Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) agreement, IBI Group will provide a 24/7-hosted solution that includes the travel time module of its Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) as well as its asset management platform.



“A significant win that adds to our growing SaaS portfolio, I’m proud to see several of our software products being utilized to support efficient travel in the state of Massachusetts,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “MassDOT is an important client within our intelligent systems group, and we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with them through this multi-year engagement.”

Through MassDOT’s GoTime system, IBI Group’s travel time software will communicate with approximately 155 bluetooth readers deployed across the Commonwealth, and will post real-time messages to approximately 160 hybrid travel time signs along the state’s limited access highways. In addition to IBI’s ATMS, and our asset management product which will be used to monitor and maintain intelligent transportation system (ITS) devices in the field to ensure system reliability, the Mass511.com traveler information website is also developed and hosted by IBI Group on behalf of MassDOT.

“We’re proud to be partnering with MassDOT to provide innovative solutions to improve highway operations, and offer timely and reliable traveler information to the general public,” said IBI Group Practice Lead, Transportation Engineering, James Sorensen. “This work builds on our existing commitment to Massachusetts and the New England region, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to continue to deploy smart traffic management solutions for residents and visitors alike.”

IBI Group’s advanced traffic management technology has been a significant contributor to the firm’s Intelligence sector portfolio for more than 30 years. In addition to Massachusetts, it is currently operational across Wisconsin; Connecticut; Upstate New York; Ada County, Idaho; Pennsylvania’s Turnpike; and Vancouver, British Columbia. The software is also in the process of being deployed in the state of Ohio, and the Miami, Florida region.

Other products in IBI Group’s SaaS portfolio include: Travel-IQ ™, Smart City Platform ™, InForm by IBI Group ™, and BlueIQ ™.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology firm with over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. As a technology-driven design firm, IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group .