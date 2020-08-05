Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,529 in the last 365 days.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. Announces New Company Logo and 35th Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) – an industry leading branch-based subprime auto lender focused on servicing the needs of the local independent dealer and borrowing customer – announced the launch of their new company logo.  The refreshed image reflects Nicholas’ current renaissance and symbolizes its focus on the future as it proudly celebrates its 35th Anniversary.

“We are excited to unveil our new logo and retire the world map logo that has represented our brand since 1985,” said Doug Marohn, president and CEO of Nicholas Financial.  “A more modern, streamlined logo is just one small example of our renewed commitment to improvement, success and excellence.”

After careful consideration, the Company chose a new logo that reflects a more modern look and captures its mission to deliver common sense lending, conservative underwriting, and being the local lending partner for the dealers and customers Nicholas serves. The new company logo is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73ce79ea-0bf6-45d4-9583-2b7c09b43e53

For more information on Nicholas, visit www.nicholasfinancial.com.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branches in both Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. states. The Company engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) for purchases of primarily used automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”) and sells consumer-finance related products. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc.’s news releases or to obtain a specific release, please visit our website at www.nicholasfinancial.com.

Contact:  Doug Marohn NASDAQ: NICK
  CEO
 Ph #  (727) -726-0763		 Website: www.nicholasfinancial.com

 

Primary Logo

Nicholas Financial, Inc.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. New Logo

You just read:

Nicholas Financial, Inc. Announces New Company Logo and 35th Anniversary

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.