Nicholas Financial, Inc. Announces New Company Logo and 35th Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) – an industry leading branch-based subprime auto lender focused on servicing the needs of the local independent dealer and borrowing customer – announced the launch of their new company logo. The refreshed image reflects Nicholas’ current renaissance and symbolizes its focus on the future as it proudly celebrates its 35th Anniversary.



“We are excited to unveil our new logo and retire the world map logo that has represented our brand since 1985,” said Doug Marohn, president and CEO of Nicholas Financial. “A more modern, streamlined logo is just one small example of our renewed commitment to improvement, success and excellence.”

After careful consideration, the Company chose a new logo that reflects a more modern look and captures its mission to deliver common sense lending, conservative underwriting, and being the local lending partner for the dealers and customers Nicholas serves. The new company logo is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73ce79ea-0bf6-45d4-9583-2b7c09b43e53

For more information on Nicholas, visit www.nicholasfinancial.com .

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branches in both Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. states. The Company engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) for purchases of primarily used automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”) and sells consumer-finance related products. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc.’s news releases or to obtain a specific release, please visit our website at www.nicholasfinancial.com .

Contact: Doug Marohn NASDAQ: NICK CEO

Ph # (727) -726-0763 Website: www.nicholasfinancial.com



