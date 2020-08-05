XDD Acquires Anexsys Group Limited in London to Expand International Presence in UK

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the acquisition of Anexsys Group Limited, an eDiscovery services company based in London, UK.



David Moran, XDD President and COO, states, “Complementing our recent domestic acquisitions, adding Anexsys to the XDD family enables XDD to expand eDiscovery, Forensics and Managed Review services in the UK. Based strategically in London, UK, the Anexsys team has earned a solid reputation for providing exemplary eDiscovery consultancy services to a wide variety of law firms, corporations and government agencies. Mirroring XDD’s customer-centric culture, we look forward to jointly servicing clients as we continue to expand our footprint abroad.”

Rob Crowley, Anexsys’ Managing Director, adds, “Having worked alongside the XDD executive team for several months, it became quite evident that merging forces was a natural fit highly beneficial to both organizations on multiple fronts. Having access to XDD’s expansive services, operations and expertise will enable us to further strengthen our relationships with key clients, while expanding business opportunities with new organizations. XDD’s culture and commitment to exceeding client expectations aligns congruently with Anexsys’ approach. We look forward to integrating organizations over the next few months and working together in the UK.”

Anexsys is a RelativityOne Silver Partner and Relativity Development Partner, offering a range of enhancements on top of the Relativity platform. Anexsys provides eDiscovery managed services to law firms and government clients across the UK within a fully managed Relativity infrastructure - in data centers and behind client firewalls, as well as fully inclusive eDiscovery subscription services, including data processing, hosting and project management support. Anexsys’ managed services are enhanced by Anexsys’ portfolio of custom solutions built on top of Relativity.

Anexsys has a team of over 24 security cleared eDiscovery practitioners based across offices in London and Manchester. Anexsys’ experienced team includes two Relativity Masters and 15 Brainspace certified administrators.

As of August 1st, 2020, Anexsys Group Limited will legally operate in its current London, UK office under the name of Anexsys as part of the XDD portfolio of brands. Anexsys was formerly part of the Hobs Group Limited, which will continue operating legal reprographics in London and Manchester.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 18 offices throughout the United States and two locations in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

Press Contact:

Bob Lorum

Xact Data Discovery

951.378.1991

About Anexsys

Anexsys is a legal technology services consultancy, providing eDiscovery, digital forensics and hardcopy services to law firms, corporations, and government bodies throughout the UK and Europe. Our secure offices hold ISO9001, ISO27001 and Cyber Essential Plus certifications. We are unique in having a custom software development team, who design and implement bespoke software solutions to enhance legal processes. Please contact our nationwide team at info@anexsys.com or visit anexsys.com to find out more.