Weyland Tech Sets Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions, will hold a conference call on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Weyland management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Friday, August 14, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-548-4713
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093
Conference ID: 5079047
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.
A replay of the call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Friday, August 28, 2020, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Weyland Tech website at weyland-tech.com/ir/.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 5079047
About Weyland Tech
Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service enables small-and-medium sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateApp is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia.
Weyland’s subsidiary, Logiq Inc., provides a data-driven, end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands, like Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. The AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s AtozPay™ subsidiary offers mobile payments, e-wallet, and the AtozGo™ hyper-local food delivery services in Indonesia, which has the fastest-growing mobile economy in Southeast Asia. For more information about Weyland Tech, go to weyland-tech.com.
Company Contact
Brent Suen, CEO
Weyland Tech Inc.
Email contact
Media & Investor Contact
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
WEYL@cma.team