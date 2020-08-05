Option Care Health to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will present at the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. John Rademacher, Option Care Health’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. EST. A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com .



About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is re-imagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.