Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,527 in the last 365 days.

ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 9 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers 
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (800) 230-3019  
International (Toll): +1 (617) 597-5413  
     
  Toll-Free Local Access
China: (800) 990 1345 (400) 661 2843
Hong Kong: (800) 962844 3071 5030
     
Participant Passcode: 96121353#  

Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.atai.net.cn/, or click the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/274/36019.     
                                                                                                                                                     
The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

Investors are welcomed to send any questions in advance of the conference call either through the webcast portal or via email to the Company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:
   
At the Company Investor Relations
ATA Creativity Global The Equity Group Inc.
Amy Tung, Chief Financial Officer Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518 415-568-2255
amytung@atai.net.cn csohn@equityny.com 
   
  Adam Prior, Senior Vice President
  212-836-9606
  aprior@equityny.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.