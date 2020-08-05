Plus One Robotics Hires Brent Barcey as Vice President of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus One Robotics, the leader in vision-guided robotics for logistics, announces the appointment of Brent Barcey as vice president of business development. Barcey brings a wealth of experience in sales development to this role, where he will lead channel efforts to meet the growing demands of the market.

Mr. Barcey is a thought leader in the robotics industry and regular speaker at industry conferences. As executive director of global sales, he led the Fulfillment and System Solutions Advisor Group for FANUC America.

“My experience gave me a front row seat to watch dozens of companies onboard their first fulfillment robots. Even so, 80% of warehousing, ecommerce and logistics sites don’t have automation at all today. I’m excited by Plus One’s human-centric approach. It is the only robot solution I’ve seen that is successfully being deployed at scale,” Barcey commented. “I’m looking forward to taking Plus One’s innovative products and applications to forward thinking warehouse operators everywhere.”

"Covid has proven that human resources are the warehouse’s most valuable asset, so helping them leverage robots not as replacements but as a force multiplier is the best approach. Warehouse automation is now a C-suite imperative as supply chain operators worldwide look to technology to keep the orders flowing. Brent is a bold innovator who is uniquely qualified to grow our sales channels by developing existing relationships and bringing new partners to the table,” said Erik Nieves, co-founder and CEO of Plus One Robotics.

About Plus One Robotics Inc

Plus One Robotics was founded in 2016 with a mission to bring industrial robotics to the warehouse. Founded by computer vision and by and robotics industry veterans, the company provides leading-edge 3D vision capabilities for robots. Plus One’s novel approach to human/robot collaboration and supervised autonomy ensures that systems are scalable, flexible and fault tolerant, enabling one human to manage many robots simultaneously. Plus One customers include logistics and e-commerce leaders in the Fortune 100. Plus One Robotics is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information visit www.plusonerobotics.com, follow us on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/plusone-robotics) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/PlusOneRobotics).

