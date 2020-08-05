Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altimmune to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 12

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and its business outlook before the market open and host a conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Conference Call Details
Date: Wednesday, August 12
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-423-9813
International: 201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13706947
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140748

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor Contacts:  
Will Brown Ashley R. Robinson
Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 240-654-1450 617-430-7577
wbrown@altimmune.com arr@lifesciadvisors.com
   
Media Contacts:  
Warren Rizzi  
Sard Verbinnen & Co.  
Phone: 212-687-8080  
altimmune-svc@sardverb.com  

Primary Logo

