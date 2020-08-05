Altimmune to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 12
/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and its business outlook before the market open and host a conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Conference Call Details
|Date:
|Wednesday, August 12
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|877-423-9813
|International:
|201-689-8573
|Conference ID:
|13706947
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140748
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
|Investor Contacts:
|Will Brown
|Ashley R. Robinson
|Chief Financial Officer
|LifeSci Advisors, LLC
|Phone: 240-654-1450
|617-430-7577
|wbrown@altimmune.com
|arr@lifesciadvisors.com
|Media Contacts:
|Warren Rizzi
|Sard Verbinnen & Co.
|Phone: 212-687-8080
|altimmune-svc@sardverb.com