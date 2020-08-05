BeiGene Announces Data on Tislelizumab and Pamiparib to Be Presented at the 2020 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that clinical and nonclinical data on its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and its investigational PARP inhibitor pamiparib will be presented in two mini oral presentations and five posters at the 2020 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress, taking place on September 18-22, 2020.



Mini Oral Presentations:

Title: Clinical Benefit in Biomarker-Positive Patients (pts) with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors Treated with the PARP1/2 Inhibitor Pamiparib in Combination with Low-Dose (LD) Temozolomide (TMZ) Mini Oral #: 530MO Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics Presenter: Agostina Stradella, M.D. Catalan Institute of Oncology, Spain





Title: BGB-A333, an Anti-PD-L1 Monoclonal Antibody, in Combination with Tislelizumab in Patients with Urothelial Carcinoma Mini Oral #: 535MO Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics Presenter: Juan Martin-Liberal, M.D., Ph.D., Catalan Institute of Oncology, Spain

Poster Presentations:

Title: Phase 2 Study of Pamiparib in Chinese Patients (pts) with Advanced Ovarian Cancer (aOC) Poster #: 820P Session Title: Poster Display Lead Author: Xiaohua Wu, M.D., Ph.D., Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, China





Title: Safety and Efficacy of Long-term Exposure (LTE) to Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Poster #: 522P Session Title: Poster Display Lead Author: Lin Shen, M.D., Ph.D., Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute , China





Title: Tislelizumab + Chemotherapy vs Chemotherapy Alone as First-line Treatment for Locally Advanced/Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC Poster #: 1263P Session Title: Poster Display Lead Author: Shun Lu, M.D., Shanghai Chest Hospital, China





Title: Updated Analysis of Tislelizumab Plus Chemotherapy vs Chemotherapy Alone as First-line Treatment of Advanced Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (SQ NSCLC) Poster #: 1264P Session Title: Poster Display Lead Author: Jie Wang, M.D., Ph.D., National Cancer Center/Cancer Hospital, China





Title: Investigation of PD-L1 Expression and Tislelizumab Efficacy in Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma Using a Novel Tumor and Immune Cell Score with VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay and Combined Positive Score (CPS) Poster #: 154P Session Title: Poster Display Lead Author: Yee Chao, Ph.D., Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Taiwan

