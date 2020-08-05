Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (976,208) deaths (21,050), and recoveries (651,455)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (976,208) deaths (21,050), and recoveries (651,455) by region:
Central (49,272 cases; 944 deaths; 35,778 recoveries): Burundi (395; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,618; 59; 1,640), Chad (938; 75; 814), Congo (3,546; 58; 1,589), DRC (9,178; 215; 7,727), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,646; 51; 5,408), Sao Tome & Principe (875; 15; 794).
Eastern (82,611; 1,853; 44,294): Comoros (388; 7; 340), Djibouti (5,248; 59; 5,044), Eritrea (282; 0; 225), Ethiopia (19,877; 343; 8,240), Kenya (23,202; 388; 9,327), Madagascar (11,895; 123; 9,286), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,099; 5; 1,222), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,220; 93; 1,598), South Sudan (2,450; 47; 1,217), Sudan (11,780; 752; 6,137), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,203; 5; 1,073).
Northern (164,930; 6,850; 93,941): Algeria (31,948; 1,235; 22,375), Egypt (94,752; 4,912; 45,569), Libya (4,063; 93; 625), Mauritania (6,382; 157; 5,174), Morocco (26,196; 401; 18,968), Tunisia (1,584; 51; 1,227), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (5; 1; 3).
Southern (546,922; 9,424; 375,119): Angola (1,344; 59; 503), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,856; 49; 1,258), Lesotho (726; 21; 174), Malawi (4,361; 128; 2,047), Mozambique (2,029; 15; 765), Namibia (2,470; 12; 211), South Africa (521,318; 8,884; 363,751), Zambia (6,793; 173; 5,109), Zimbabwe (4,221; 81; 1,238).
Western (132,473; 1,979; 102,323): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,156; 54; 953), Cape Verde (2,631; 26; 1,930), Côte d'Ivoire (16,293; 103; 11,955), Gambia (671; 14; 79), Ghana (37,812; 191; 34,313), Guinea (7,489; 48; 6,591), Guinea-Bissau (2,032; 27; 944), Liberia (1,216; 78; 698), Mali (2,543; 124; 1,946), Niger (1,152; 69; 1,037), Nigeria (44,433; 910; 31,851), Senegal (10,432; 214; 6,920), Sierra Leone (1,855; 67; 1,397), Togo (988; 19; 673).
