AMENDED STATE OF EMERGENCY ORDERS FOR CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19); 5th August 2020

SAMOA, August 5 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT; By the powers of Article 106 of the Constitution, the Head of State, le Ao Mamalu ole Malo, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II after consultation with Cabinet this evening signed into law new amendments to the COVID 19 State of Emergency Orders.

The new amendment are as follow; • All businesses must close on Sunday, except: (a) small shops which may operate from 3.00pm to 7:00pm similar to supermarkets

• Funerals are permitted on the following conditions: (a) attendance is restricted to 50 couples for funeral services held in a church; and (b) only family and friends can attend a funeral service held in a church; and (c) the restricted number of no more than 5 people apply to a graveside or committal service.

• Flights to Samoa from New Zealand are on the following conditions: (a) to repatriate returning residents every 3 weeks; (b) to bring in cargo for goods every week until the month of October 2020.

The rest of the State of Emergency Orders remain in force.

The new Order with amendments commences on 6th August 2020.

August 5, 2020

