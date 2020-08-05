Experienced Small Business Owner Releases Informative New Book to Help Other Small Businesses Succeed During These Times of Uncertainty

Author Dave DeRose presents real life problems and victories from over 27 years’ experience in business that will apply to and help any small business in his new book “The Principles of Business”

/EIN News/ -- GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced businessman and former Mayor of Craig, Colorado, Dave DeRose, has released his helpful new guide book that is perfect for any small business that may be struggling right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In “The Principles of Business: Understanding What Makes a Business Successful and Valuable to Society,” DeRose highlights key strategies that helped his own small business succeed from starting as a one-man plumbing, HVAC and refrigeration business to becoming a crew of up to 15 employees serving towns up to 50 miles away.

An easy read with impactful information valuable to any small business owner, “The Principles of Business” breaks down crucial steps needed for businesses to succeed such as what makes a great leader, keeping the faith during times of uncertainty, how to create good customers and the importance of community involvement.

“I originally wrote this book as a how-to manual for the new owners of the business I started to help them run it successfully,” said DeRose. “However, as I was going through the process, I realized it was a good tool to share with any small business owner as well.”

With many small and local businesses struggling and learning new ways to adapt to the current state of the world and social distancing policies, DeRose’s new book comes at a most urgent and welcomed time. Review copies are available upon request and he is available for interviews and speaking opportunities.

“The Principles of Business: Understanding What Makes a Business Successful and Valuable to Society”

By Dave DeRose

ISBN: 978-1-5320-8692-2 (sc); 978-1-5320-8693-9 (hc); 978-1-5320-8694-6 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and iUniverse

About the Author

Dave DeRose has over 27 years of experience in small business after starting a one-man plumbing, HVAC and refrigeration business that grew to a crew of up to 15 employees serving his local town and towns up to 50 miles away. In addition to overseeing his successful business, DeRose was also a major contributor to his community as he served on the city council and as Mayor in Craig, Colorado while being on the founding board of the local Boys and Girls Club and investing in a locally owned branch of a bank where he served on their board of directors for several years. DeRose eventually sold his company but still consults with small businesses and will be teaching a national virtual summit in October. He currently resides in Grand Junction, Colorado.

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

