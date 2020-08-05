Teladoc Health and Livongo Merge to Create New Standard in Global Healthcare Delivery, Access and Experience

The only consumer centered virtual care platform for full spectrum of health needs to address accelerating consumer and client demand



/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, and Livongo (LVGO), the leading Applied Health Signals company – today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. This merger represents a transformational opportunity to improve the delivery, access and experience of healthcare for consumers around the world. The highly complementary organizations will combine to create substantial value across the healthcare ecosystem, enabling clients everywhere to offer high quality, personalized, technology-enabled longitudinal care that improves outcomes and lowers costs across the full spectrum of health.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company, each share of Livongo will be exchanged for 0.5920x shares of Teladoc Health plus cash consideration of $11.33 for each Livongo share, representing a value of $18.5 billion based on the closing price of Teladoc Health shares as of August 4, 2020. Upon completion of the merger, existing Teladoc Health shareholders will own approximately 58 percent and existing Livongo shareholders will own approximately 42 percent of the combined company.

The combination of Teladoc Health and Livongo creates a global leader in consumer centered virtual care. The company will have expected 2020 pro forma revenue of approximately $1.3 billion, representing year over year pro forma growth of 85 percent. Demonstrating the power of the combined platform and the scalability of the data driven and virtual ethos, the combined company is expected to have pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of over $120 million for 2020.

“This merger firmly establishes Teladoc Health at the forefront of the next-generation of healthcare,” said Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc Health. “Livongo is a world-class innovator we deeply admire and has demonstrated success improving the lives of people living with chronic conditions. Together, we will further transform the healthcare experience from preventive care to the most complex cases, bringing ‘whole person’ health to consumers and greater value to our clients and shareholders as a result.”

“This highly strategic combination will create the leader in consumer-centered virtual care and provides a unique opportunity to further accelerate the growth of our data-driven member platform and experience,” said Glen Tullman, Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman. “By expanding the reach of Livongo’s pioneering Applied Health Signals platform and building on Teladoc Health’s end-to-end virtual care platform, we’ll empower more people to live better and healthier lives. This transaction recognizes Livongo’s significant progress and will enable Livongo shareholders to benefit from long-term upside as the combined company is positioned to serve an even larger addressable market with a truly unmatched offering.”

Strategic and financial benefits of the combination

The combination joins two highly complementary companies to create an unmatched, comprehensive platform for virtual healthcare delivery . By bringing together leaders in virtual health and chronic condition management, the merger combines comprehensive clinical expertise with a rich technology and data-driven experience; prevention and chronic condition management with acute and specialty care; behavior change expertise with data science; global footprint with products meeting global need; access with innovation and two of the fastest growing companies in health technology.



. By bringing together leaders in virtual health and chronic condition management, the merger combines comprehensive clinical expertise with a rich technology and data-driven experience; prevention and chronic condition management with acute and specialty care; behavior change expertise with data science; global footprint with products meeting global need; access with innovation and two of the fastest growing companies in health technology. Combining clinical expertise with deeper, more comprehensive consumer health insights to deliver the highest quality care and improve outcomes. The transaction combines Teladoc Health’s broad integrated services across virtual care with Livongo’s data-driven approach to providing actionable, personalized, and timely health signals to create a comprehensive virtual healthcare delivery system. The combined company’s platform will feature the full range of health support – from AI+AI engine-driven “nudges” and health coaches to therapists and board-certified physicians and the world’s leading specialists – available anytime, anywhere to ensure the right care is always delivered.



The transaction combines Teladoc Health’s broad integrated services across virtual care with Livongo’s data-driven approach to providing actionable, personalized, and timely health signals to create a comprehensive virtual healthcare delivery system. The combined company’s platform will feature the full range of health support – from AI+AI engine-driven “nudges” and health coaches to therapists and board-certified physicians and the world’s leading specialists – available anytime, anywhere to ensure the right care is always delivered. Focusing on prevention as a critical lever for reimagining healthcare delivery. Together, Teladoc Health and Livongo will empower consumers to proactively manage their wellbeing with the help of a single, comprehensive partner across the full spectrum of health, whether they are at-risk of, or living with, chronic conditions or need acute care. By tapping into data and care anytime, anywhere, consumers will have real-time information and guidance to stay healthy and avoid the unchecked progression of illness.





Together, Teladoc Health and Livongo will empower consumers to proactively manage their wellbeing with the help of a single, comprehensive partner across the full spectrum of health, whether they are at-risk of, or living with, chronic conditions or need acute care. By tapping into data and care anytime, anywhere, consumers will have real-time information and guidance to stay healthy and avoid the unchecked progression of illness. Joining two leaders in consumer behavior change, bringing millions more consumers into virtual care and building even deeper consumer and provider relationships. Teladoc Health’s flywheel approach to continued member engagement combined with Livongo’s proven track record of using data science to build consumer trust will accelerate the combined company’s development of longitudinal consumer and provider relationships.



Teladoc Health’s flywheel approach to continued member engagement combined with Livongo’s proven track record of using data science to build consumer trust will accelerate the combined company’s development of longitudinal consumer and provider relationships. Expanding Teladoc Health’s portfolio and footprint with Livongo’s leadership in addressing underpenetrated and underserved chronic condition populations. Teladoc Health’s global reach, including 70 million customers in the United States, and significant access to high growth segments in that market (e.g., Medicare and Medicaid) give Livongo a stronger platform to reach millions of new consumers, at risk of, or living with chronic disease.



Teladoc Health’s global reach, including 70 million customers in the United States, and significant access to high growth segments in that market (e.g., Medicare and Medicaid) give Livongo a stronger platform to reach millions of new consumers, at risk of, or living with chronic disease. Complementary cultures and operating philosophies that put a premium on health equity. Teladoc Health has long focused on virtual care as the “great equalizer” expanding access to underserved communities facing negative social determinants of health. With Livongo’s focus on chronic conditions, which disproportionately impacts underserved communities, the combined company will be positioned to make meaningful progress on addressing long-standing disparities.



Teladoc Health has long focused on virtual care as the “great equalizer” expanding access to underserved communities facing negative social determinants of health. With Livongo’s focus on chronic conditions, which disproportionately impacts underserved communities, the combined company will be positioned to make meaningful progress on addressing long-standing disparities. Significant shareholder value creation and revenue acceleration opportunities. The combined company is positioned to execute quantified opportunities to drive revenue synergies of $100 million by the end of the second year following the close, reaching $500 million on a run rate basis by 2025. These opportunities include increased cross-selling and penetration into each company’s client base. They also include accelerating Livongo’s international expansion through Teladoc Health’s existing footprint, improving combined company member retention rates and driving more efficient enrollment. In addition to the quantified synergies, the combination offers significant unquantified synergies by enabling new care models and next generation solution opportunities. As a result of efficiencies, the combined company is expected to achieve cost synergies of $60 million by the end of the second year following the close, which can be reinvested to drive topline growth and margin expansion.

Leadership & Governance

Jason Gorevic, current CEO of Teladoc Health, will be the CEO of the combined company. Led by Teladoc Health chairman, David Snow, the newly combined Teladoc Health Board of Directors will be composed of eight members of the Teladoc Health Board and five members of the Livongo Board.



Additional Transaction Details

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q4 2020, subject to regulatory and Teladoc Health and Livongo shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions. The newly combined company will be called Teladoc Health and will be headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Advisors

Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor to Teladoc Health and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor.

Morgan Stanley served as exclusive financial advisor to Livongo and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor.

Joint Conference Call and Transaction Website

Teladoc Health and Livongo will host a joint conference call and webcast today, August 5th at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live and archived on the investor relations section of each company's website at teladochealth.com and livongo.com . The participant dial-In numbers in the U.S. are (844) 437-4787 or (877) 389-2414, and (607) 598-0118 outside the U.S.



Presentation slides will also be available on the webcast link and on both companies’ investor relations pages on their websites, as well as through the joint transaction website at teladochealthlivongo.transactionannouncement.com .

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Recognized as the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health directly delivers millions of medical visits across 175 countries each year through the Teladoc Health Medical Group and enables millions of patient and provider touchpoints for thousands of hospitals, health systems and physician practices globally. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study and Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms for 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and real-time insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans. For more information, please visit teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI engine, Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

