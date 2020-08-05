TLC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, today announced financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020, and provided a business update.



“I am happy to report that we have recently reached the halfway mark in patient enrollment in our EXCELLENCE trial and are on schedule to complete enrollment by the end of this year,” commented George Yeh, President of TLC. “Other key highlights in the second quarter include positive topline results from the TLC590 trial in bunionectomy, introduction of our inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine to potentially treat COVID-19, and a successful round of financing in Taiwan. As TLC is a member of the healthcare industry and based in Taiwan, where there has been fewer than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19, we are committed to alleviating the global crisis while maintaining focus on the development of our key programs, and we will continue to work closely with relevant parties to ensure their most efficacious advancement.”

Clinical Pipeline Update and Upcoming Milestones

Corporate Highlights

Completed US$23 million financing along with a US$12 million venture financing from Cathay Bank, which, along with existing cash and equivalents, we expect will provide sufficient funding for operations into EXCELLENCE’s data readout.





which, along with existing cash and equivalents, we expect will provide sufficient funding for operations into EXCELLENCE’s data readout. Scheduled to present at several conferences in September. TLC will be virtually attending and presenting at Baird’s 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference (September 9-10), HC Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 14-16), Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference (September 15-17) and Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit (September 21-23). Details on presentations times will follow closer to the dates.





TLC will be virtually attending and presenting at Baird’s 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference (September 9-10), HC Wainwright 22 Annual Global Investment Conference (September 14-16), Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference (September 15-17) and Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit (September 21-23). Details on presentations times will follow closer to the dates. Ampholipad™ receives approval for scale-up production. Production of TLC’s AmBisome ® generic can now exceed a million vials a year, a capacity capable of meeting global demands.





Production of TLC’s AmBisome generic can now exceed a million vials a year, a capacity capable of meeting global demands. Expanded global intellectual property protection to 234 patents spanning 41 countries/territories, with 149 patents granted and 85 applications worldwide as of June 30, 2020.

Financial Results

Operating revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was NT$11.8 million (US$0.4 million), a 42.7% decrease compared to NT$20.6 million (US$0.7 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was NT$268.4 million (US$9.1 million), a 2.3% increase compared to NT$262.3 million (US$8.5 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was NT$242.4 million (US$8.2 million), compared to net loss of NT$241.5 million (US$7.8 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, or a net loss of NT$3.28 (US$0.11) per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to a net loss of NT$3.79 (US$0.12) per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents were NT$1,234.8 million (US$41.9 million) as of June 30, 2020, compared to NT$1,023.9 million (US$34.2 million) as of December 31, 2019.

Financial Summary

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 NT$000 US$000 NT$000 US$000 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,023,874 $ 34,232 $ 1,234,795 $ 41,943 Total current assets 1,095,614 36,631 1,405,944 47,756 Total assets 1,385,978 46,339 1,727,859 58,691 Total current liabilities 556,697 18,612 241,242 8,194 Long-term borrowings 55,508 1,856 451,370 15,332 Total liabilities 664,068 22,202 775,865 26,354 Total equity 721,910 24,137 951,994 32,337

Selected Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

Three-month periods ended June 30, Six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 NT$000 US$000 NT$000 US$000 NT$000 US$000 NT$000 US$000 Operating revenue $ 20,592 $ 664 $ 11,776 $ 400 $ 178,357 $ 5,751 $ 23,750 $ 807 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses ( 38,126 ) ( 1,230 ) ( 39,487 ) ( 1,341 ) ( 78,903 ) ( 2,544 ) ( 72,367 ) ( 2,458 ) Research and development expenses ( 224,217 ) ( 7,230 ) ( 228,881 ) ( 7,774 ) ( 453,372 ) ( 14,620 ) ( 420,659 ) ( 14,289 ) Total operating expenses ( 262,343 ) ( 8,460 ) ( 268,368 ) ( 9,115 ) ( 532,275 ) ( 17,164 ) ( 493,026 ) ( 16,747 ) Loss before income tax ( 240,622 ) ( 7,759 ) ( 242,089 ) ( 8,223 ) ( 352,030 ) ( 11,352 ) ( 456,253 ) ( 15,498 ) Income tax expense ( 854 ) ( 28 ) ( 348 ) ( 12 ) ( 1,131 ) ( 36 ) ( 769 ) ( 26 ) Net loss $ ( 241,476 ) $ ( 7,787 ) $ ( 242,437 ) $ ( 8,235 ) $ ( 353,161 ) $ ( 11,388 ) $ ( 457,022 ) $ ( 15,524 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 374 $ 12 $ 1,698 $ 58 $ 916 $ 29 $ ( 1,808 ) $ ( 61 ) Total comprehensive loss $ ( 241,102 ) $ ( 7,775 ) $ ( 240,739 ) $ ( 8,177 ) $ ( 352,245 ) $ ( 11,359 ) $ ( 458,830 ) $ ( 15,585 ) Loss per share of common stock Basic and diluted loss per share (in dollars) $ ( 3.79 ) $ ( 0.12 ) $ ( 3.28 ) $ ( 0.11 ) $ ( 5.55 ) $ ( 0.18 ) $ ( 6.18 ) $ ( 0.21 )

About TLC

TLC (NASDAQ: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD®). TLC believes that its deep experience with liposome science allows a combination of onset speed and benefit duration, improving active drug concentrations while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC’s BioSeizer® technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX™ active drug loading technology has been proven in two approved drugs and is designed to alter the systemic exposure of a drug, potentially reducing dosing frequency and enhancing distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding TLC’s expectations regarding the clinical development of TLC’s product candidates, including TLC599 and TLC590, the clinical benefits of TLC’s product candidates, the timing, scope, progress and outcome of TLC’s clinical trials, how sufficient cash and equivalents will be to fund operations, the anticipated timelines for the release of clinical data and progress of TLC’s manufacturing capabilities. Words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, assumptions, uncertainties and factors, including risks that the outcome of any clinical trial is inherently uncertain and product candidates may prove to be unsafe or ineffective, or may not achieve commercial approval, and delays or disruptions on our business or clinical trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other risks are described in the Risk Factors section of TLC's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as well as subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on TLC's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, TLC expressly disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statement contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TLC Contact: Dawn Chi Corporate Communications dawn@tlcbio.com