Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Second Quarter Pre-tax Profit of $9.7 million

/EIN News/ -- COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported second quarter total revenues of $75.0 million and pre-tax profit of $9.7 million. The Company reported lower revenue in the second quarter of 2020 than the prior year period due primarily to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the aviation industry, generally, leading to reduced revenues in the core leasing business. Aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $68.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased to have maintained profitability in the second quarter, with $9.7 million of reported pre-tax income, given the unprecedented impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our industry,” said Charles F. Willis, Chairman and CEO. “As we have from the beginning of this event, we are working closely with our global customer base to provide tailored lease and service solutions while also maintaining a focus on the strength of our own balance sheet and liquidity."

“At this point, our customers are fighting to survive what essentially has been the disappearance of a flying public,” said Brian R. Hole, President. “We believe we are well-positioned, though, to support the recovery by leveraging our entire Platform, from available financing, hundreds of lease engines and aircraft, technical services, aircraft storage and maintenance, surplus material and a multitude of specialized programs, all of which are designed to drive out cost and help our customers return to profitability.”

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights (at or for the periods ended June 30, 2020, as compared to June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019):

  • Total revenue was $75.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 21.7% decrease when compared to $95.8 million in the same quarter of 2019.
  • Lease rent revenue was $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Maintenance reserve revenue was $30.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $3.5 million, or 13.3%, compared to $26.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. Long term maintenance reserve revenue, which is influenced by end of lease compensation, increased to $27.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $6.7 million in the comparable prior period. Short term maintenance reserve revenue, which is influenced by lease asset usage, was $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $19.8 million in the comparable prior period.
  • Spare parts and equipment sales were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $14.6 million during the same quarter of 2019.
  • Income before income taxes was $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $21.8 million in the same quarter of 2019 and was $18.3 million in the first half of 2020, compared to $49.6 million in the first half of 2019.
  • Our equipment held for operating lease portfolio was $1.654 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.651 billion at December 31, 2019.
  • The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures was $2.0 billion at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company also managed 402 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of third parties.
  • The Company maintained $447 million of undrawn revolver capacity at June 30, 2020.
  • Under the Company’s repurchase plan, the Company repurchased a total of 54,626 shares of common stock in the second quarter of 2020 for $1.5 million.
  • Diluted weighted average earnings per common share was $0.74 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.66 in the similar period in 2019.
  • Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $58.56 at June 30, 2020, compared to $57.83 at December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s $1.654 billion equipment held for operating lease portfolio consisted of 264 engines, 10 aircraft and 11 other leased assets. As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s $1.651 billion equipment held for operating lease portfolio consisted of 263 engines, 10 aircraft and 11 other leased assets.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices and other disruptions to the world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,    
  2020   2019   % Change   2020   2019   % Change
REVENUE                      
Lease rent revenue $ 38,454     $ 45,025     (14.6 )%   $ 84,849     $ 93,394     (9.1 )%
Maintenance reserve revenue 29,986     26,475     13.3  %   50,514     51,825     (2.5 )%
Spare parts and equipment sales 2,855     14,586     (80.4 )%   11,960     32,088     (62.7 )%
(Loss) Gain on sale of leased equipment (700 )   5,120     (113.7 )%   1,367     14,690     (90.7 )%
Other revenue 4,388     4,591     (4.4 )%   7,902     7,569     4.4  %
Total revenue 74,983     95,797     (21.7 )%   156,592     199,566     (21.5 )%
                       
EXPENSES                      
Depreciation and amortization expense 23,764     20,043     18.6  %   47,154     40,301     17.0  %
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales 2,648     12,585     (79.0 )%   9,336     26,997     (65.4 )%
Write-down of equipment 6,997     3,262     114.5  %   9,126     4,367     109.0  %
General and administrative 15,228     21,389     (28.8 )%   34,795     42,829     (18.8 )%
Technical expense 1,468     1,407     4.3  %   2,595     3,195     (18.8 )%
Net finance costs:                      
Interest expense 16,089     16,781     (4.1 )%   31,785     34,660     (8.3 )%
Loss on debt extinguishment     220     (100.0 )%   4,688     220     2,030.9  %
Total net finance costs 16,089     17,001     (5.4 )%   36,473     34,880     4.6  %
Total expenses 66,194     75,687     (12.5 )%   139,479     152,569     (8.6 )%
                       
Earnings from operations 8,789     20,110     (56.3 )%   17,113     46,997     (63.6 )%
Earnings from joint ventures 948     1,676     (43.4 )%   1,155     2,622     (55.9 )%
Income before income taxes 9,737     21,786     (55.3 )%   18,268     49,619     (63.2 )%
Income tax expense 4,365     4,811     (9.3 )%   8,610     11,766     (26.8 )%
Net income 5,372     16,975     (68.4 )%   9,658     37,853     (74.5 )%
Preferred stock dividends 811     810     0.1  %   1,621     1,611     0.6  %
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 21     21      %   42     42      %
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,540     $ 16,144     (71.9 )%   $ 7,995     $ 36,200     (77.9 )%
                       
Basic weighted average earnings per common share $ 0.76     $ 2.75         $ 1.35     $ 6.22      
Diluted weighted average earnings per common share $ 0.74     $ 2.66         $ 1.31     $ 6.01      
                       
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 6,012     5,866         5,936     5,823      
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 6,098     6,061         6,111     6,020      


Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)

    June 30, 2020
 		  December 31, 2019
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 100,096     $ 6,720  
Restricted cash   71,312     56,948  
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation   1,653,695     1,650,918  
Maintenance rights   767     3,133  
Equipment held for sale   50     120  
Receivables, net of allowances   41,678     24,059  
Spare parts inventory   50,670     41,759  
Investments   58,865     57,936  
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation   32,260     31,520  
Intangible assets, net   1,282     1,312  
Notes receivable   170,362     38,145  
Other assets   28,534     28,038  
Total assets   $ 2,209,571     $ 1,940,608  
         
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 32,359     $ 45,648  
Deferred income taxes   117,915     110,418  
Debt obligations   1,520,240     1,251,006  
Maintenance reserves   100,179     106,870  
Security deposits   22,841     20,569  
Unearned revenue   8,489     6,121  
Total liabilities   1,802,023     1,540,632  
         
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)   49,680     49,638  
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock ($0.01 par value)   66     64  
Paid-in capital in excess of par   7,203     4,557  
Retained earnings   356,960     348,965  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (6,361 )   (3,248 )
Total shareholders’ equity   357,868     350,338  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,209,571     $ 1,940,608  

CONTACT:
Scott B. Flaherty
Chief Financial Officer
(561) 349-9989

