RealManage's Rolando Coronado Promoted to Regional President

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Rolando Coronado to Regional President. He will oversee all RealManage Texas branch operations. 

 "I am excited and thankful for the opportunity the RealManage family has given me to lead our markets in the State of Texas," states Rolando. "I am looking forward to working with leadership and collaborating with our talented team members to continue to build on our excellent service culture and expand our footprint in Texas."

Mr. Coronado joined RealManage in 2019 as the Senior Vice President overseeing Dallas-Fort Worth community management operations. Rolando's responsibilities quickly progressed as he advanced to Division President with oversight of the North and Central Texas branch operations. Due to his tremendous successes in those markets, Rolando will now oversee all of RealManage's Texas operations as Regional President of Texas. 

Sandra Vela Mora, Executive Vice President of Operations, states, "The level of leadership, support and team building Rolando brings to each branch is immeasurable and expanding this to all Texas offices was an easy decision for our company. 

About RealManage

RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management. The company manages over fifteen hundred community associations throughout California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. Management services provided to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. 

Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.

