Digital Payment Systems in India Industry 2025 : Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations

Indian payments industry is largely dominated by cash-based transactions. The banking industry in the country was majorly branch-based till 2014. Later, there was a considerable growth in the branch-less channels of banking, which has further explored into digital payments in both rural and urban regions. Indian digital payments industry is expected to reach $700 billion by 2022 in terms of value of transactions.

It is expected that more than 80% of the urban population in India will adopt digital payments as a part of their routine by 2022, and 70% of the retail chains will adopt the same. The reduced transaction charges and the degree of ease of cash transfers associated with the electronic fund transfers and mobile banking will further drive the growth of digital payment systems in India. Also, the Indian Government is bringing positive policy framework such as Goods and Services Tax (GST), financial inclusion, improving digital infrastructure, launching payment systems such as aadhar enabled payments, UPI, and others which are supporting the digital payments industry. In 2016, Indian Government made a significant move, i.e. demonetization, to curb black money circulation within the country and to increase digital payment penetration. It is a phenomenal step made by India towards improving cashless economy, resulting in sharp increase of several digital payment channels in the country.

Some of the leading companies covered in the ‘Digital Payment Systems Market in India’ report are Paytm, MobiKwik, PayUmoney, Airtel Money, Vodafone Mpesa, Idea Money, Stank Bank Buddy, HDFC Bank PayZapp, ICICI Bank Pockets, Axis Bank LIME, Freecharge, PhonePe, Samsung Pay, and others .

The Digital Payment Systems in India market overview presents an extensive account of various innovations, key discoveries as well as the technology-based developments in the global industry. The study also offers complete knowledge with regard to the influence these aspects can have on the Digital Payment Systems in India market. Our acclaimed experts have outlined all the macro as well as micro factors along with the oncoming expected and the latest prevalent norms or trends that are gaining impetus in the worldwide market. The clients are offered enhanced understanding of some of the growth boosters along with the key challenges that can shape or break the market growth in the coming years. This section also offers a primary framework of not only the target product but also its complete life cycle, paired with its potential application scope in diverse sectors around the globe. Besides this, various technical developments that impact the demand rate of the product worldwide are also given in the report. In summary, the market scope section of the study elaborates on the latest market conditions, while considering the base year to be 2020 and the end year of the review period as 2025.

In addition to the complete list of primary influencers within the global Digital Payment Systems in India market, the study also aims to provide all the details with regard to the pricing history, latest volume trends and the market size anticipated over the evaluation period. The top boosters, attractive opportunities and also the main deterrents are carefully analyzed by our deemed reviewers that aim to give an exhaustive outline of the global industry.

The regional insight segment in the report aims to provide all the key facets of the worldwide Digital Payment Systems in India market, which the experts have narrowed down to certain regions around the world. The current and the anticipated market size across these regions and the expected growth scope as well as the market status are evaluated and precisely farmed in this section. Across these regions, a number of celebrated firms are continuously striving to boost their presence and draw in a higher number of customers while gaining a higher position. For this, the leading companies rely on numerous strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, product innovations, new launches and agreements to not only retain their market position but also go further in the hierarchy. The deemed reviewers have effectively tailored the way they approach the market condition across these regions, on the basis of the clients’ preferences and wants, which enables them to provide actionable and useful information regarding the Digital Payment Systems in India market. The key geographies discussed in the market study are Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and North America.

The research based on the Digital Payment Systems in India market efficiently suggests a meticulous database, as the experts have employed possibly the best techniques, which includes the prime parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. Many of the renowned firms are covered in the market study, as well as their vast supply chain networks worldwide. The parent sector has also been outlined in the section, combined with the macro-economic aspects that mold the global market. Our proficient researchers have deployed two distinctive techniques, which are primary as well as secondary.

