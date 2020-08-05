Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:35 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation in an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

 

https://youtu.be/MkJa6frsHOw

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

