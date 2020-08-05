Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Cedar Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:41 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect discharged a handgun at the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia