International shipping Platform Parcel ABC expands it’s activities to China and HongKong
EINPresswire.com/ -- From now on, affordable international and domestic shipments can be made to and from China and HongKong as the online shipping platform ParcelABC is expanding its activities to China and HongKong.
The well-known delivery platform is already shipping packages from most countries across the globe and offers a large selection of services to and from its established markets of the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, Australia, Italy, and the United States.
The main goal of Parcel ABC is to offer a full range of package delivery services in the global markets. That is why Parcel ABC recently expanded its activities to African markets - international and domestic shipments can be made in most of the continent.
“One of our biggest goals was to enter China and HongKong markets. We worked hard for many years for that to happen. We see a lot of potential and demand and demand for affordable delivery services there. This is a great milestone for Parcel ABC” says Mr. Balkūnas. According to Andrius Balkūnas, one of the founders of the ParcelABC online shipping platform, China and HongKong was a goal market for Parcel ABC.
The main purpose of Parcel ABC is to make delivery from door to door possible and affordable for anyone all around the globe. Parcel ABC shipping platform brings together large and small courier companies around the world and is one of the largest courier networks in the sector.
Parcel ABC provides the best prices in the market by uniting thousands of local and international delivery companies and fill their empty spaces with your packages and deliveries. This enables us to offer you a full range of services for express and economy delivery, using the most reputable and reliable courier companies.
ParcelABC’s unique system makes it possible to send and receive packages quickly and at an affordable price without leaving your home. The system is built to be very easy to use for a person of any age or technological knowledge. To ship a parcel, all you have to do is enter the addresses of the sender and the recipient. The price of the service depends on, where the sender and the recipient are located as well as the weight, dimensions of the parcel itself and the speed of service required.
Also, the system generates you a unique shipping code, and by entering it to the system you can track the entire process of delivery online. So you always know when the courier will ring your doorbell.
More information about the parcel services offered by ParcelABC can be found by visiting the website at http://www.parcelabc.com
