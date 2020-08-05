Telecom Service Assurance Market to reach US $10 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Key Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Leading Players, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Increasing requirement of operators to automate network operations owing to the low average revenue per user and high customer churn from data and voice services drives the demand for telecom service assurance market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Telecom Service Assurance Market by Solution (Software {Probe System, Network Management, Workforce Management, Fault Management, Quality Monitoring, Other System Types}, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services}), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The increasing use of smartphones and tablets throughout the world has led to exponential growth in the wireless data traffic, thus, fueling the requirement of telecom service assurance services and solutions to manage the increasing traffic volume. Hence it is expected that the market size for global telecom service assurance will reach USD 10 billion by 2025.

Telecom service assurance is a set of processes & policies by the communication service enabler to make sure that the service delivered through the networks satisfies the pre-defined service quality mark for enhanced user experience. The growing requirement of cost-saving and high optimization solutions along with the ability to measure the performance and quality of the service are some of the factors responsible for the telecom service assurance industry growth.

Based on the solution segment, the market is bifurcated into software, and services. The software segment is classified further into fault management, network management, probe system, quality monitoring, workforce management, and other system types. Whereas the services segment is classified further into professional services and managed services. In 2019, the solution segment gathered the largest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the telecom service assurance market throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate in the next five years.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global telecom service assurance by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the telecom service assurance industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global telecom service assurance market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global telecom service assurance market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the telecom service assurance applications, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the telecom service assurance market in North America.

The major players of the global telecom service assurance market are Broadcom, Ericsson, HPE, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Accenture, Amdocs, Comarch S.A., Huawei, IBM, NETSCOUT, Spirent, and more. The telecom service assurance market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

