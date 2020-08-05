Nicox: Implementation of a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux





August 5, 2020 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, announced today that it will implement a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, effective as of August 5, 2020, with respect to Nicox shares listed on Euronext Paris.



The implementation of this liquidity contract, pursuant to the authorization granted by the fifth resolution of the ordinary shareholder meeting of June 16, 2020, will be carried out in accordance with the legal provisions in force and, more specifically, with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR); the delegated Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards concerning the criteria, procedure and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, withdrawing or amending the conditions for admission; and Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and the AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable as of January 1, 2019.



The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:



the sum of 500,000 Euros (which may be increased up to 1,000,000 Euros) The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended under the conditions described in Article 5 of AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018.



The execution of the liquidity contract may also be suspended in the following circumstances:



by Nicox, in the event that Kepler Cheuvreux has not made reasonable efforts to meet its obligations with respect to the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of quotations

by Kepler Cheuvreux, when the information provided by the client makes it impossible for Kepler Cheuvreux to meet its obligations

by Kepler Cheuvreux, when the sums due to Kepler Cheuvreux under the liquidity contract have not been paid on the payment date as stated in the invoice provided by Kepler Cheuvreux, and The liquidity contract may be terminated subject to the following conditions:



at any time by Nicox, subject to two (2) business days' notice

at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice

without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market