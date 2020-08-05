Mobile Payment Technology Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Mobile Payment Technology Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Mobile Payment Technology Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cyber Crisis Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Mobile Payment Technology market. This report focused on Mobile Payment Technology market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Mobile Payment Technology Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Payment Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Payment Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

PayPal

Boku, Inc

Fortumo

AT & T

Vodafone Ltd

Bharti Airtel Ltd

Google

Apple

Microsoft Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Proximity Payment

Near field Communication (NFC)

QR Code Payment

Remote Payment

SMS-based

USSD/STK

Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based)

Digital Wallet

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Hospitality & Tourism

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Payment Technology Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Proximity Payment

1.4.3 Near field Communication (NFC)

1.4.4 QR Code Payment

1.4.5 Remote Payment

1.4.6 SMS-based

1.4.7 USSD/STK

1.4.8 Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based)

1.4.9 Digital Wallet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Hospitality & Tourism

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Mobile Payment Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Mobile Payment Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Mobile Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Mobile Payment Technology Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Mobile Payment Technology Players (Opinion Leaders)

