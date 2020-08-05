Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on Face Mask Distribution in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono Districts

The Ministry of Health would like to inform the general public that a total of 5,225,854 face masks have been delivered to Kampala Metropolitan Area, Wakiso and Mukono Districts.

An earlier communication by the Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero had indicated that the process of distribution of the facemasks should have taken place last weekend. However, this did not happen after the authorities in the aforementioned districts requested for more time to systematically plan on delivering the masks to the residents.

Therefore, much as the Ministry of Health concluded the procurement and delivered facemasks to the above-mentioned areas, our teams are still working with the respective local governments and urban authorities to ensure that these masks are distributed to the population living in these areas.

To-date, the Ministry of Health has distributed 13,455,657 face masks to 30 districts across the country. The following districts have so far received face masks; Amuru, Kyotera, Buikwe, Arua, Adjumani, Isingiro, Rakai, Busia, Moyo, Tororo, Gulu, Hoima, Ntungamo, Kakumiro, Masaka, Kumi, Moroto, Lira, Mbarara, Yumbe, Soroti, Kamuli, Kassanda, Omoro, Jinja, Kiruhura, Kabale, Kampala Metropolitan Area, Wakiso and Mukono.

The distribution of facemasks started from the border districts, and followed by districts with cities and municipalities, then districts along the cargo truck transit routes and finally others will follow.

It is important to note that in all the districts where the Ministry of Health delivered face masks, the Local Government structures have facilitated the distribution of the masks to the people. In the same vein, the leaders in Kampala Capital City are urged to expedite the distribution of the masks using the structures to curb the threat of COVID-19 transmission in the city.

The Ministry of Health would also like to appeal to the general public to adhere to the measures instituted by H.E the President and the Standard Operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Health in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda.