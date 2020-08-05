Human Capital Management Market to reach US $18 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Key Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Business Opportunities, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

North America is considered a mature market in the human capital management applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Human Capital Management Market by Solutions (Core HR, Talent Management, Workforce Management, Payroll & Compensation, Others), Services (Integration & Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Consulting), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Application (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Hospitality, Others), and by Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1566

The organizations are concentrating more on enhancing employee efficiency and engagement by advancing the employee experience platforms. Since organizations find it difficult to recruit appropriate candidates due to a large number of job applicants, they are adopting HCM solutions to organize employee recruitment and ensure apposite internal communications. HRM solutions enable managing employee leave requests and timesheets, employee onboarding, performance management, and more. Considering the above factors it is expected that the market size for global human capital management is anticipated to reach USD 18 billion by 2025.

Increasing adoptions of machine learning, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, is anticipated to boost the HCM industry growth. Various HRM solution providers are offering innovative solutions that combine advanced technologies into human resource systems for enhanced organizational performance. The industry participants have also developed solutions/software that can be assimilated with mobile applications, thus enabling employees as well as employers to access information through their devices.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/human-capital-management-market

The global human capital management market contains core HR, workforce management, talent management, payroll & compensation, and others. The workforce management segment of the human capital management component has a maximum revenue share within the global human capital management market in 2019. However, the talent management segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period.

The report also focusses on different aspects of the global human capital management by assessing the industry using value chain analysis. The report includes various qualitative aspects of the human capital management industry in market drivers, market restraints & key industry trends. Moreover, the report provides an in-depth evaluation of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1566

The global human capital management market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global human capital management market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the human capital management solutions, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the human capital management market in North America.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1566

The major players of the global human capital management market are Accenture, Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Ceridian HCM, IBM Corporation, Cezanne HR; Kronos, NetSuite, Mercer, Oracle Corporation, SAP; Ultimate Software, Talentsoft, and Workday. The human capital management market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Human Capital Management Market by Solutions

Chapter 6 Human Capital Management Market by Services

Chapter 7 Human Capital Management market by Application

Chapter 8 Human Capital Management Market by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.