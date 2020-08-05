‘Slavery, Religion & Regime’ by Phillip J. Linden Jr., gets a new marketing campaign

Book challenges readers to question freedom and society’s elitism

/EIN News/ -- HOUMA, La., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his 2019 dissertation, “Slavery, Religion & Regime” (published by Xlibris), Phillip J. Linden Jr., examined the role of slavery and slave trading in the founding of America and challenged readers to be critical and question society’s elitism.

This year, Linden launches a new press campaign for the book to reopen a discourse on the systems of slavery in the United States and around the world.

“Slavery, Religion & Regime” challenges readers to question the basis of a society founded on freedom for the elite and the subjugation and enslavement of natives and imported victims of slavery and slave trading. The purpose of the book is to establish a critical theological interpretation of the interplay among the significant political, economic and religious expressions of modernity in the founding of industrial societies, then and today.

Drawing from 50 years of studying the topic, Linden sheds light on the violence and dehumanization process in colonial America, along with the killing of natives, which extends up to the present day. Those who would like to know more and purchase a copy of “Slavery, Religion & Regime” may visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/797306-slavery-religion-and-regime.

“Slavery, Religion & Regime”

By Phillip J. Linden Jr., S.S,J.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 336 pages | ISBN 9781796054897

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 336 pages | ISBN 9781796054880

E-Book | 336 pages | ISBN 9781796054873

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Phillip J. Linden Jr., S.S,J. entered the seminary in upstate New York. For the five years, he engaged in summer internships, ministering among the victims of inner-city violence in Chicago. After that, for four years before ordination to priesthood, Linden committed his life to live in inner-city parishes in service the poor. After ordination, his first parish assignment was in an inner-city church in Baltimore. He left this initial parish assignment and went to work in a home health center where he served the sick and dying. He spent the next years living and studying for the doctorate in theology. He has been teaching theology for 28 years at the Xavier University of Louisiana.

Attachment

