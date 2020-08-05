Immorality competes with sanity in James Bridgwater’s latest novel

Is ‘Blind Justice’ a harbinger of terror or of justice?

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, England, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A transvestite vigilante is seeking revenge on pedophiles, corrupt celebrities and bankers in the thriller fiction “Blind Justice” (published by Xlibris UK) by James Bridgwater.

The story introduces Mark Wilson, a man who has experienced abuse and trauma as a child growing up. This led to a lifetime of mental health problems such as developing split personalities. Having suffered much, one of his identities takes on the role of Blind Justice who is a vigilante suffering from psychosomatic blindness. Dressed as a lady, Blind Justice enters the world of pedophiles, corrupt celebrities and bankers to inflict his sentence. Together with his guide dog, Willow, Mark tracks down the victims of his other self. He gains in confidence with the help of a childhood friend, Rocket Queen, who is now working as a drag act in New York. However, he is also pursued by his nemesis, Detective Inspector Tracy Hansard. Will Mark’s dark secret finally be revealed?

“Blind Justice” delves deep into the complicated world of mental illness, justice system and the LGBTQ. The narratives are told in first and third person, which allows readers to see the story from different points of view. Furthermore, it challenges readers to look at justice from a unique perspective.

“I want my readers to think about people with mental health issues and how they fit into the world of what is considered normal behavior,” the author states. “Also, I think they should take away an idea about justice being administered and what it is all about. What is right or wrong and who decides that?”

“Blind Justice”

By James Bridgwater

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 244 pages | ISBN 9781984595669

E-Book | 244 pages | ISBN 9781984595652

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

James Bridgwater did a lot of reading and writing while growing up in a one-parent family with no siblings. It was how he passed the time at boarding school over the weekends, not being a sportsperson. He remembered years ago at school winning a year's poetry competition and, since then, he has learned to teach English as a foreign language. He used limericks to introduce Hungarian students to the joys of English poetry writing. His first success in writing came when he had a couple of short stories printed in Static Movement anthologies “Comes the Night” in 2011 and “Evil in Flight” in 2012. However, his real successes are his novel, “Masterstroke” (printed by FeedaRead in 2013), and his autobiography, “Confessions of an Emotional Shipwreck” (published by Austin Macauley Publishers in 2016).

