Kuhio Highway Southbound Contraflow to Resume on Weekdays

Posted on Aug 4, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public that the Kuhio Highway Southbound contraflow between Kapule Highway and the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road will resume on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. This involves weekday operations only, Monday through Friday, from 5:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The Wailua-Kapaa corridor on Kuhio Highway is monitored daily for traffic and congestion. A recent rise in traffic volume along this stretch was the impetus for the change. HDOT will continue to observe the situation and reintroduce Saturday contraflow as traffic conditions warrant.

Mahalo for your patience and kokua in this process. HDOT will continue to monitor the traffic flow in the area and make adjustments as necessary to ensure efficiency and public safety.

