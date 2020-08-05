Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, August 4, 2020

Posted on Aug 4, 2020 in Latest News

Department of Health: Honolulu Man is 27th Death Related to Coronavirus The Honolulu Medical Examiner reported the death of a Honolulu man to the Dept. of Health, who had tested positive for COVID-19. The man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and he had underlying medical conditions. He passed away on July 29. An investigation into his cause of death continues, and it is recorded as the 27th COVID-19 death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson stated, “We all extend our condolences to the family and friends of this man. Every death reminds us how very serious this disease is. Coronavirus can strike down anyone of any age. We can all protect each other and prevent more hospitalizations and deaths.”

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 4, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 139 2,221++ Hawai‘i 5 122 Maui 0 176 Kauai 0 47 Moloka‘i 0 2 Lana‘i 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 23 Total Cases 144 2,591 Deaths 1 27

++As a result of updated information, one (1) case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 1,814 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 130,712** 2,448 128,244

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **20 test results were inconclusive

Hawaiicovid19.com

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Another Day of Triple-Digit COVID-19 Cases DOH is reporting another day of triple digit coronavirus diagnosis. 144 cases today, with 139 on O‘ahu and five (5) on Hawai‘i Island. The headlines demonstrate that this is not the time for anyone in Hawai‘i to be letting their guard down: These are some examples of clusters that are under investigation:

71 cases linked to a series of funeral events

6 cases linked to a hot yoga class

12 cases associated with a birthday party

Multiple household & other clusters associated with social interaction

The majority of new COVID-19 cases continue to be associated with community spread: 24 of today’s newly diagnosed cases and only two associated with travel, though the risk factors for 118 cases are still under investigation.

https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/latest-news/hawaii-covid-19-joint-information-center-news-release-27th-covid-19-death-reported-august-4-2020/

Department of the Attorney General: Returning Resident Arrested for Quarantine Violation 29-year-old Ivette Rosales, of Honolulu, was arrested Monday morning by Special Agents from the Investigations Division of the Dept. of the Attorney General, for violating the State’s mandatory 14-day traveler quarantine.

Investigators say she returned to O‘ahu on July 21 and a witness reported her leaving her residence to go jogging and shopping on six days, beginning on July 22. She then allegedly moved out of her place-of-quarantine, on Sunday, and did not inform authorities , which is a further violation of her quarantine order. Rosales was booked, charged, and bail was set at $2,000. She is the 26th person to be arrested by Special Agents for quarantine violations.

Hawai‘i State Judiciary: South Kohala District Court Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 A South Kohala District Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The case, which was reported Tuesday, is the only confirmed case of any Judiciary employee statewide. The individual was asymptomatic but took a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure, unrelated to the person’s work at the Judiciary. The employee is at home self-isolating. All employees at the facility were directed to go home, self-quarantine, monitor their health, and seek advice of a medical provider, including the possibility of getting their own COVID-19 test. DOH will also help conduct contact-tracing.

The courthouse, which is located in the Waimea Civic Center complex, remains closed. Arrangements are being made for the facility to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Once facility cleaning is complete, reopening of the courthouse will be pending staff availability. As a result of the closure, the Chief Justice issued an order extending the filing deadline for documents due on Aug. 4 in the South Kohala District Court. All documents due to have been filed on Aug. 4 shall be deemed to have been timely filed if they are filed by Aug. 5, 2020. In addition, all hearings or trials canceled due to the closure will be rescheduled to the next available date with due consideration for any statutory mandates.

https://www.courts.state.hi.us/news_and_reports/2020/08/south-kohala-district-court-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: June 2020 Vacation Rental Performance Report HTA released its monthly Vacation Rental Performance Report Tuesday and the supply of vacation rentals in Hawai‘i last month was down 61.5-percent, and unit demand was down 92.8-percent compared to the same time last year. Vacation rentals were not on the state’s list of essential businesses at the beginning of June. In Governor David Ige’s ninth supplementary proclamation, signed on June 10, host responsibility was added. The county mayors then enacted their own rules regarding short-term rentals.

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/5012/hta-june-2020-hawaii-vacation-rental-performance.pdf

3,462 Passengers Arrive on Monday Yesterday, a total of 3,462 people arrived in Hawai‘i including 958 visitors and 1,181 returning residents. There was a total of 35 arriving flights. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday but does not show interisland travel.

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020

KONA MAUI O‘AHU LĪHUʻE TOTAL Crew 8 32 259 7 306 Transit 2 1 180 183 Military 211 211 Exempt 296 296 Relocate to Hawai‘i 13 50 248 16 327 Returning Resident 51 124 987 19 1,181 Visitor 44 70 828 16 958 GRAND TOTAL 118 277 3,009 58 3,462 Flights 4 4 26 1 35

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/5013/080420-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

Hawai‘i State Senate: Special Committee on COVID-19 to Convene on Thursday The special committee on COVID-19 will convene at 2 p.m. on Thursday to assess and advise the Senate regarding the State’s current and future airport procedures, as well as the State’s COVID-19 testing and contract-tracing capacity. The committee will meet with Attorney General Clare Connors, DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park, State Laboratories Administrator Dr. Edward Desmond, as well as Deputy Director Ross Higashi and DOT Administrator Ford Fuchigami.. The meeting will be available for live viewing on ‘Ōlelo Channel 49 on Oʻahu. No public testimony will be accepted.

https://www.hawaiisenatemajority.com/post/the-senate-special-committee-on-covid-19-meets-august-6

Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected]