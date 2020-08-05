Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of 37th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:32 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim. Two of the suspects fled the scene on foot while the other suspect fled with the victim’s motorcycle. The motorcycle is described as a black Honda CBR 600 RR.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.