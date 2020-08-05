MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER INSPIRES COMICAL, FICTIONAL "MRS. P." SERIES BY AUTHOR, THORNTON CLINE
Teacher donated $750 to school auction fundraiser to become main character in Cline's debut middle-reader book.
The winner, Mrs. Joyce Platz, a middle school teacher, contributed $750 to the school to become the main character in my next published book.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In November 2018, Amazon bestselling author, Thornton Cline donated an unusual gift to Sumner Academy's annual auction to raise money for the school, located in Gallatin, Tennessee.
— Thornton Cline
INtense Publications, located near Dallas, Texas, will publish Cline's debut middle-reader book, "Mrs. P., Your Hair's on Fire!" on August 15. In January, INtense offered Cline a rare, exclusive, multi-series book deal to write the "Mrs. P." series until 2029. Cline will co-author his next "Mrs. P." books with author, songwriter, singer, master-champion fiddler, Lacie Carpenter.
"Mrs. P., Your Hair's on Fire! takes a fun look at one of the most quixotic times, the middle years in school. Mrs. P, the favorite teacher, meets her nemesis in the new boy, Jang, who is a big jokester -- and most of his jokes involve her," said Karen Espenant, Creative Producer for Hummingbird Productions in Nashville, Tennessee. "The two clash almost instantly, and Mrs. P never ruffles a hair of her beehive over it, but, for Jang, it all goes rapidly downhill. Thornton Cline writes a story that conveys subtly positive moral and emotional messages while maintaining its outwardly light-hearted tone."
"Mrs. P., Your Hair’s on Fire!" is available at Intensepublications.com and Amazon.com.
Thornton Cline has penned over 30 traditionally-published books and, in 2017, was honored as the first-place winner of the Maxy Literary Award for "Children's Book of the Year." When Cline isn't writing, he is teaching at Sumner Academy and Welch College, both in Middle Tennessee. In 1987, the Tennessee Songwriters Association honored Cline with "Songwriter of the Year" twice-in-a-row and years later, Cline was honored with Grammy and Dove Award nominations. Cline received a platinum record for his hit song, "Love is the Reason," recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck and Gloria Gaynor on RCA Records.
- END -
