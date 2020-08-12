Shocking Truth Behind "Tombstone Pillow" Presented on Amazon

"Tombstone Pillow," official 2020 poster of the film directed by Bayou Bennett and Daniel Lir. Photo credit: Mycko David. Dreamteam Director Daniel Lir and Kendra, on set for the film "Tombstone Pillow." Photo credit: Raymond Angelo Santos and Richard Webb. A scene from the film "Tombstone Pillow," from Dreamteam directors Daniel Lir and Bayou Bennett. Photo credit: Raymond Angelo Santos and Richard Webb.

"Tombstone Pillow," the film shot in a Graveyard Where 6,000 People actually Live, Now Presented on Amazon for the first time ever.

Tombstone Pillow, directed by Bayou Bennett and Daniel Lir, is sweeping up many new awards this season as a powerful, humanitarian story from the Philippines.” — Hollywood Sentinel