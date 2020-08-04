The Arizona Department of Public Safety teams up with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to shut down a notorious drug house in Mesa

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s (AZDPS) Maricopa County Criminal Targeting Unit (CTU) served a search warrant at a Mesa residence, resulting in seven arrests and shutting down an illegal drug sales operation.

This was not the first time AZDPS detectives investigated this drug house. On July 15, 2020, a search warrant was executed, and 10 suspects were taken into custody at the same location. Among those arrested was the homeowner, 68-year-old Wendie Clement. At that time, detectives seized numerous items including dangerous drugs, narcotics, paraphernalia, a .380 Ruger pistol and two vehicles.

After being released from jail, the suspects returned to the residence and resumed their illegal drug enterprise. Local residents reported heavy vehicle traffic throughout the day and night at the residence, similar to activity observed prior to the July 15th warrant execution.

During service of the July 29th search warrant, seven of the same suspects from the prior warrant were in the residence, including the homeowner, Wendie Clement.

Nearby residents came out of their homes while detectives were on the scene and thanked them for taking action to shut down the illegal activity taking place in the house. As part of the ongoing attempt to make the community safer and solve the continuous problems posed by the owner of the house, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office placed a racketeering lien on the residence.

The following is a complete list of all individuals arrested as part of this investigation, their submitted charges along with their date(s) of arrest.

Wendie Clement – July 15, 2020 & July 29, 2020

Narcotic drug - possession, conspiracy, illegal control of an enterprise, prescription drug - possession/use

Mary Foley – July 15, 2020 & July 29, 2020

Conspiracy, drug paraphernalia - possession/use, narcotic drug - possession, prescription drug - possession

Lyndsay Mitchell – July 15, 2020 & July 29, 2020

Conspiracy, drug paraphernalia - possession/use, narcotic drug - possession/use, prescription drug - possession/use

Jason Bowen – July 15, 2020 & July 29, 2020

Conspiracy, drug paraphernalia - possession/use, narcotic drug - possession/use, prescription drug - possession

Heather Pyatt – July 15, 2020 & July 29, 2020

Conspiracy

Zachary Burger – July 15, 2020

Conspiracy

Stephen Lange – July 15, 2020

Conspiracy, drug paraphernalia - possession, narcotic drug - possession, prescription drug - possession

“Shutting down this drug house is a direct result of vigilant neighborhood residents reporting criminal behavior. With the assistance of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, this neighborhood is now safer,” said Lt. Col. Deston Coleman, Assistant Director of the Criminal Investigations Division at AZDPS. “Remember, if you see something, say something.”