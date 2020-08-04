North Carolina Begins Cleanup After Hurricane Isaias Tears Through the State

Hurricane Isaias made landfall at Ocean Isle Beach last night, bringing storm surge, high winds, heavy rains and tornadoes as it moved through North Carolina.

“Isaias hit North Carolina head on,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “Sadly, we have two deaths attributed to the storm and our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastation. As clean up continues, don’t forget the pandemic is still with is. So help your neighbor, but do it safely by wearing your mask, keeping your distance and bringing your hand sanitizer.”

A suspected tornado in Bertie County during the night destroyed about 10 homes and killed two people in its path, sending a dozen more to the hospital.

Twenty shelters were open during the night and housed about 40 people. Isaias left more than 127,000 houses without power as of 3 pm. Utility crews have begun working and have restored nearly half of those homes and businesses with electricity. As many as 360,000 homes were without power earlier today.

If your power is out, remember to use generators and grills outside, not in the house or garage. They can create deadly carbon monoxide. Use battery operated lights and avoid candles.

Downed trees, downed power lines and road damage remain in many areas of eastern North Carolina. Work crews from the Department of Transportation are assessing damage and clearing debris. The department asks residents to be patient while crews make their way through the counties and to be alert for large debris-clearing equipment on the roads.

People can get real-time traffic and road conditions, including information about any closures, at DriveNC.gov. Real-time flood conditions are available at fiman.nc.gov.

Donations are being accepted for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and will address immediate needs such as tarps, food, water and cleaning supplies. The funds will be distributed to nonprofits working in North Carolina communities affected by Isaias.

President Donald Trump approved Gov. Cooper’s request for a federal emergency declaration for 25 North Carolina counties, which authorizes federal assistance for storm response. On July 31, Gov. Cooper declared a state of emergency, which helps state and local officials take extra precautions to protect the public and allows the state to seek federal disaster aid.

