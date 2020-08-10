Memory is Impacted by Years of Lifestyle Habits, Good and Bad
Latest book from Affirmativ Health, "Outsmart Your Brain, The Insider's Guide to Life-Long Memory", delivers tips and tools to maintaining good cognitiv health.
'Outsmart Your Brain' is an important tool to get this information in easy-to-understand language, into the hands of those who should know it, everyone!”SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Ryan R. Fortna, MD, PhD, Chief Medical/Scientific Officer, ADx Healthcare
Memory loss is not something that should diminish with age. Cognitive decline is a major concern of the aging population. Every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. Currently one in three seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. It is estimated that this will cost the nation up to $1.1 trillion by 2050. Something must be done before Alzheimer’s steals the memories and finances of a generation.
While researchers continue to seek out a cure, it is becoming clear that there are effective treatment options. More and more research supports the conclusion that Alzheimer’s disease is not a disease of only plaques and knots in the brain cells but a complex and systemic disease. The scientific team at Affirmativ Health has reviewed literature from all over the world and conducted independent research to better understand the implications of lifestyle on cognitive health.
The best research has been consolidated to develop this easy-to-follow guide to life-long brain health. The Authors of 'Outsmart Your Brain, The Insider’s Guide to Life-Long Memory', Ginger Schechter MD, Allison McKeany MS RD, and Denise M Kalos MS, explain how diet and nutrition, exercise, stress management, sleep, socializing, brain stimulation and behavioral changes and habits can have a positive impact on memory. “Memory loss is a hot topic in healthcare, and patients are looking for answers. Early intervention is critical for those at risk. 'Outsmart Your Brain' delivers an informative, well researched, thought provoking and pragmatic guide to managing memory health”, said Kelly Mather, CEO, Sonoma Valley Hospital.
“Other books available have taken a deep dive into the science of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, but the research is complicated, and the recommendations are often broad and unclear. This book is designed to deliver easy-to-understand tips and strategies focused on the maintenance of cognitive function”, said Brian Kennedy, PhD, Director of The Centre for Healthy Aging, National University Health System, Singapore and Chief Scientific Officer, Affirmativ Health.
In conjunction with the publication of this book, Affirmativ Health sought to determine whether a comprehensive and personalized program, designed to mitigate risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease could improve cognitive and metabolic function in individuals experiencing cognitive decline. Findings provided evidence that this approach can improve risk factor scores and stabilize cognitive function. This study, published in July 2020 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease Reports vol. 4, no. 1, uses a more comprehensive, personalized approach addressing each participant’s unique risk factors.
ABOUT AFFIRMATIV HEALTH: Four years ago, Affirmativ Health was the first to bring the latest health-conscious science to those living with or at risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. By taking a personalized medicine approach, we address an individual’s unique, modifiable medical and lifestyle risk factors tom improve cognition. Affirmativ Health empowers people with the information necessary to take control of their cognitive health. If you are looking for hope that is based in science, please reach out: https://affirmativhealth.com/
