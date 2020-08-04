Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
InfuSystem to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Investor Conference Call to be held 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, today announced that it will issue second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 13, 2020, before the market opens.

The Company will also conduct a conference call for all interested investors on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

To participate in this call, please dial (833) 366-1127 or (412) 902-6773, or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.infusystem.com/.  A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://ir.infusystem.com/ for the next 90 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10147036, through August 20, 2020.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion pumps and related durable medical equipment support services to hospitals, clinics and other alternate site healthcare providers. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s stock is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol INFU.

