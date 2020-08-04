Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FWP bans fires at Wheatland County properties

Fishing - Region 5

Tue Aug 04 13:40:00 MDT 2020

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has banned campfires at its properties in Wheatland County starting Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2020, because of fire danger.

Affected fishing access sites include Deadman’s Basin west of Ryegate, Harlowton in the town of Harlowton and Selkirk on the Musselshell River west of Harlowton. Open fires also are banned on the Haymaker wildlife management area northwest of Harlowton.

The restrictions ban all open fires and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas three feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable material. People still may cook on an LP gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

The restrictions are in response to predicted dry, warm, windy weather that could increase the danger of human-caused wildfires. They will be in effect until further notice.

 

-FWP-

