Fifth Circuit (Kauai) Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

Lihue, HI – The Circuit Court of the Fifth Circuit is seeking applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel. The compensation for independent counsel shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the state of Hawaii establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel shall be appointed as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the chief justice of the state supreme court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaii who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a resume by Friday, October 16, 2020, to:

Chief Judge Randal Valenciano 3970 Kaana Street, Suite 306 Lihue, Hawaii, 96766 Fax number: (808) 482-2662