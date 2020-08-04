Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 20 in Millcreek Township, Erie County

​A $3 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on nearly four miles of Route 20 in Millcreek Township, Erie County is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include paving of 3.7 miles of Route 20 (26th Street/W. Ridge Road) from the intersection with Millfair Road (Route 4016) to the intersection with Zuck Road (Route 4015) in Millcreek Township.

Work will also include milling and resurfacing as well as drainage improvements, and upgrades to guiderail, ADA compliant curb ramps, pavement markings, and signs.

Construction is expected to begin August 10, 2020, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by November 2020.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of Union City, PA. The contract cost is $3,058,964.63, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

