Route 19 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Single-lane Restrictions Continue Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Wednesday, August 5.

Around-the-clock single-lane restrictions in both directions of Route 19 between I-376 and the West End Circle will continue early September. Crews will conduct sign structure work, overhead lane control installation, rock fall fence repairs, and pavement markings installation.

Additionally, the single-lane restriction on the ramp from Route 19 to I-376 (Parkway West) will continue around-the-clock through Saturday, August 22 as crews continue milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, and pavement marking installation.

The work is part of the $14.55 million improvement project. Work completed in 2019 includes concrete reconstruction of Route 19, lengthening of the Wabash Street deceleration ramp, the Shaler Street Bridge replacement and ramp reconstruction work.

Crews from Swank Construction Company, LLC will conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

