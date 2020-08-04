Wireless Telecom Group Announces New Addition to the Executive Leadership Team With Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT ), a leader providing specialized software, instruments, solutions, and components enabling the development, test and deployment of wireless communications and connectivity, announced the appointment of Alfred Rodriguez as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Rodriguez brings more than 20 years of experience leading sales and business development teams selling deep, design-in solutions and signal processing products. He joins the company from Xilinx.



“We are delighted Alfred is joining the executive leadership team” said Tim Whelan, Wireless Telecom Group’s CEO, “Alfred is a proven executive with deep experience in digital signal processing and design-in solution sales, with a track record of building successful sales organizations and developing strategic accounts. In his last few years at Xilinx, he was responsible for sales for a segment of the wired and wireless communications business nearly twice the size of Wireless Telecom Group and led that group to double digit growth, developing new business models and engagements.” Mr. Rodriguez noted, “Wireless Telecom Group has market-leading solutions and long-term, blue-chip customer relationships poised to capture investments in 5G, satellite communications, millimeter wave and the future of wireless connectivity. I am thrilled to join the executive team to continue building on the company’s foundation for driving future growth and success.”

In addition to 17 years at Xilinx, Mr. Rodriguez brings years of experience at ST Microelectronics and Cavium, Inc. He started his career as an Application Engineer, advising clients from design through solution verification before advancing to senior sales and business development roles managing strategic account teams, manufacturer representatives and distributor channels. He has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and an MBA, Finance and General Management from the University of California, Davis.

As CRO, Mr. Rodriguez will be responsible for the global sales team across all the Company’s product portfolios. He will also oversee the performance, strategy, and alignment of the sales and business development teams within Wireless Telecom Group, as well as continuing to build a high-performance team focused on specialized private networks, growth in 5G investments and the development, test and deployment of wireless technologies.

