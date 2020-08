CSP Inc. to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday August 11th

/EIN News/ -- LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), a provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, announced that it will issue its fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results before the open of the market on Tuesday, August 11, 2020



CSPi President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to review the financial results and provide a business update. To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cspi.com . Individuals also may listen to the call via telephone, by dialing 800-894-5910 or 785-424-1052 and use the Conference ID: CSPQ320 when greeted by the live operator. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on the CSPi website.

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology as a means to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise-wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides automated threat detection and response, as well as complete network visibility for accelerated incident response capabilities. CSPi’s Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

