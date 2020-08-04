Caverns summer speaker series continues with "The Stone that Sculpts Montana"

Recreation News

Tuesday, August 04, 2020

Whitehall –Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host the free presentation, “The Stone that Sculpts Montana”, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. at the park’s campground amphitheater.

There’s a rock that shapes Montana. It forms some of our most scenic landscapes, filters high-quality drinking water, provides raw materials for most of the state’s cement plants, and creates caves. In this short talk, Alan English will teach you about Madison limestone and all of its surprising uses, as well as some of the famous geologic formations it has created over millions of years. There are more than 300 caves in Montana. But could there be more hiding beneath us?

This is the 12th presentation in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speakers Series, which will continue each Friday at 8 p.m. throughout the summer at L&CC’s amphitheater.

Alan English is a hydrogeologist with the Montana Bureau of Mines in Geology in Butte, Montana. He received his undergraduate degree in geology from the University of Montana and his master’s degree from Montana Tech in hydrogeology. He has worked in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, California and Alaska, including over 10 years with the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology. His current work includes monitoring several large, cold-water springs that discharge from the Madison Limestone around Yellowstone National Park as part of a larger monitoring program focusing on groundwater resources around Yellowstone National Park.

For more information about these or other events at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call 406-287-3541.

COVID-19: Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

-fwp-