National Speakers Association Inducts Sam Richter into the Speaker Hall of Fame
PHOENIX, AZ, US, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the National Speakers Association (NSA) inducted Sam Richter into the prestigious Speaker Hall of Fame in a ceremony that took place virtually on August 3, 2020. Richter is among an elite group of only 255 professional speakers throughout the world to ever receive this honor. Past recipients include Ken Blanchard, Ronald Reagan, Zig Ziglar, Harvey Mackay, and Norman Vincent Peale.
In February 1977, the National Speakers Association established the Council of Peers Award for Excellence© Speaker Hall of Fame to honor professional speakers who have reached the top echelon of platform excellence. Inductees are evaluated by their peers through a rigorous and demanding process and must excel in seven categories of speaking excellence and professionalism.
“This is an incredible honor, and I’m absolutely humbled to be mentioned in the same breath with some of the icons of the professional speaking industry,” said Richter. “I look very forward to continuing to entertain, inspire, motivate, and help my clients achieve their goals, and with the CPAE, be a role model for speakers who want to do the same with their message.”
Richter is an internationally sought-after keynote speaker and bestselling author (Take the Cold Out of Cold Calling) on sales intelligence and digital reputation management. He regularly receives the highest ratings from organizations around the globe who have hired him to perform at their conferences, and conduct training with their teams (www.samrichter.com/reviews). He consistently performs 100+ times per year, and his revolutionary methods for using online data to drive business success often produces immediate results, with some clients reporting millions of dollars in new revenue directly related to Richter’s training. In addition to his professional speaking, Richter develops custom online programs and resources that enable individuals and enterprises to implement his strategies and techniques.
Named one of the World’s Top 50 Sales Keynote Speakers and one of the 15 Highest Rated Speakers for Virtual Events, Richter has been featured in thousands of articles, interviews and websites including Forbes, CNN, and USA Today. He has won Best of Show at numerous marketing and sales competitions, a Gold Award at the International Film Festival, and he was recognized with a Codie-Award, the ‘Oscars’ of the software industry. He was named one of the nation’s Top 25 Most Influential Sales Leaders, he serves on the Board of Directors for numerous technology companies, he is a past finalist for Inc. Magazine’s Entrepreneur of the Year, and he is also a member of the Minnesota Speakers Hall of Fame.
Richter grew up in St. Louis Park, MN and he currently resides with his wife and children in Minnetonka, MN. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism, where he was a letterman on the varsity football team and a two-time Scholastic All-American.
To learn more about Richter, visit www.samrichter.com. To schedule an interview, contact Richter directly via email at sam@samrichter.com. For more information on the CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame, contact NSA headquarters at (480) 968-2552.
Charlotte Raybourn
