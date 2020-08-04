Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for July 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced monthly trading volume for July 2020 of $438.9 billion consisting of $204.3 billion in credit volume and $234.5 billion in rates volume.

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes, TRACE reported volumes and Trax® processed volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.cfm

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for Company and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance.  These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations.  The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possible effects of the economic conditions worldwide resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; global economic, political and market factors; the volatility of financial services markets generally; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the absolute level and direction of interest rates and the corresponding volatility in the corporate fixed-income market; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our ability to develop new products and offerings and the market’s acceptance of those products; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; our vulnerability to cyber security risks; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our ability to comply with new and existing laws, rules and regulations both domestically and internationally; our ability to maintain effective compliance and risk management methods; the strain of growth initiatives on management and other resources; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; and other factors.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,700 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Cresci
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6027

Media Relations Contacts:

Kyle White
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6355

William McBride
RF | Binder
+1-917-239-6726

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Monthly Volume Statistics

    Average Daily Volume   Total Trading Volume
    Jul-20   Jul-19   % Change   Jul-20   Jul-19   % Change
     
    ($ in millions)
                         
  U.S High-Grade                      
  Fixed Rate $ 4,661   $ 3,755   24.1%     $ 102,538   $ 82,619   24.1%  
  Floating Rate   157     245   -35.9%       3,449     5,388   -36.0%  
  Total U.S. High-Grade   4,818     4,000   20.5%       105,987     88,007   20.4%  
  Other Credit                      
  U.S. High-Yield   1,380     852   62.0%       30,351     18,744   61.9%  
  Emerging Markets   2,013     2,128   -5.4%       44,291     46,812   -5.4%  
  Eurobonds   985     959   2.7%       22,648     22,048   2.7%  
  Other Credit Products   47     27   74.1%       1,039     596   74.3%  
  Total Other Credit   4,425     3,966   11.6%       98,329     88,200   11.5%  
  Total Credit1   9,243     7,966   16.0%       204,316     176,207   16.0%  
  Rates                      
  U.S. Government Bonds 2   10,422     -   n/a       229,281     -   n/a  
  Agencies and Other Government Bonds 1   238     162   46.9%       5,255     3,570   47.2%  
  Total Rates   10,660     162   NM       234,536     3,570   NM  
                         
                         
  Number of U.S. Trading Days 3   22     22                
  Number of U.K. Trading Days 4   23     23                
                         
  NOTES:                      
  1 Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties.
  2 U.S. Government Bonds represent U.S. treasury volume traded through the MarketAxess Rates platform, formerly known as LiquidityEdge, which was acquired by the Company on November 1, 2019. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. Government Bond trades are single-counted.
  3 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.
  4 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

