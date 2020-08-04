Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Updates 2020 Outlook

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Recent Business Highlights

Generated revenue of $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 32% decrease over the same quarter last year

Activated 16 new U.S. medical centers in the second quarter of 2020

Created nine new territories in the second quarter of 2020, bringing the total to 91 U.S. territories

Announced that all seven Medicare Administrative Contractors' ("MACs") final Local Coverage Determinations ("LCDs") became effective in the first half of 2020

Appointed medical technology industry veteran, Phil Ebeling as Inspire's Chief Operating Officer

Introduced digital health tools with the launch of new Inspire Sleep app

Completed an underwritten public offering in April 2020, raising $124.7 million of net proceeds

“Inspire remains focused on supporting physicians and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are encouraged by the steady recovery of procedures throughout May and June,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “We continue to achieve meaningful progress with reimbursement and in raising awareness of Inspire therapy, and we are confident that the Company is well-positioned going forward, as many postponed Inspire procedures have already been completed and we expect that the remaining majority will be rescheduled in the near future.”

“Importantly, the fundamentals of our business remain strong, and we continue to invest in critical activities to accelerate growth,” continued Mr. Herbert. “Specifically, Inspire continues to allocate resources to commercial initiatives, as well as maintaining our investment in R&D projects. As we look to the remainder of the year, the positive trends seen in the latter half of the second quarter, coupled with our team’s resiliency and responsiveness, provide us with confidence in our outlook for the remainder of the year. As such, we are providing new full year 2020 revenue guidance of $88 million to $92 million.”

“We now have Medicare coverage for Inspire therapy across the entire United States. In addition, we announced in the second quarter that Cigna, one of the leading health plans in the United States with approximately 16 million members in the U.S., is now providing coverage for Inspire therapy. Finally, we are excited to have recently released our Inspire Sleep app, which provides patients with a convenient way to learn about treatment options and manage their obstructive sleep apnea, and this is just the initial foundation of our digital platform for patient management,” concluded Mr. Herbert.

Inspire therapy now has Medicare coverage across the entire United States as all seven MACs have finalized and implemented their Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs). In addition, Inspire continues to add positive coverage policies for commercial payers and ended the quarter with 56 commercial coverage policies representing 182 million members under policy in the U.S.

While implant and sleep endoscopy procedures were postponed in March and April, healthcare providers continued to evaluate patients using telemedicine and Inspire continued hosting educational events by implementing virtual community health talks, which were previously conducted as live events. The Company also continued to support prior authorization submissions throughout the second quarter, with 566 submissions resulting in 541 prior authorization approvals. In the second quarter of 2019, there were 735 submissions resulting in 581 patients receiving a prior authorization approval. The postponement of sleep endoscopies prevented a number of additional prior authorization submissions, although with the significant increase in covered lives, the number of approvals was relatively flat in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. As a result of these prior authorization approvals, there are a significant number of patients who have already received the Inspire therapy and many more being scheduled, as well as patients completing their sleep endoscopy screening and subsequent prior authorization submission.

Inspire continues to train new U.S. medical centers and activated 16 centers during the second quarter. Further, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Inspire team spent significant time with centers to update training and preparing for the restart of device implants. This also resulted in a full review of centers that required deactivating for a variety of reasons, such as surgeons relocating their procedures to different locations, as well as where the medical center no longer has a team to build a productive implanting center. Therefore, with the 16 new centers and the deactivation of 15 previously existing centers, the total number of U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy as of June 30, 2020 was 328.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a 32% decrease from $18.0 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. U.S. revenue for the quarter was $11.0 million, a decrease of 30% as compared to the prior year quarter. Second quarter European revenue was $1.2 million, a decrease of 47% as compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Gross margin increased to 84.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 82.8% for the corresponding prior year period, with the improvement primarily due to manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expense increased to $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $23.1 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 43%. This planned increase primarily funded the expansion of the U.S. and European sales organizations, as well as increased direct-to-patient marketing programs, continued product development efforts, and general corporate costs. The Company has leveraged virtual tools, such as the new Inspire Sleep app and telemedicine, to continue physician training and patient education during the pandemic.

Net loss was $23.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $7.7 million in the corresponding prior year period. The diluted net loss per share for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.88 per share, as compared to $0.32 in the prior year period. The loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the net loss in the quarter, despite the improved gross margin.

As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $242.6 million, compared to $155.7 million at December 31, 2019. This reflects the completion of Inspire's underwritten public offering in April 2020, which raised a total of $124.7 million of net proceeds, after underwriting fees and offering expenses.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

On April 13, 2020, Inspire withdrew its previously provided full year 2020 revenue guidance due to the rapidly evolving healthcare environment and uncertainties resulting from the impact of COVID-19.

Inspire now expects full year 2020 revenue to be in the range of $88 million to $92 million, representing growth of approximately 7% to 12% over full year 2019 revenue of $82.1 million. Gross margin for the full year 2020 is anticipated to be in the range of 82% to 84%.

In addition, Inspire expects to add 20 to 24 new U.S. implanting centers and six to seven new territories per quarter for the remainder of 2020.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June

30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 12,183 $ 18,032 $ 33,530 $ 34,282 Cost of goods sold 1,954 3,094 5,251 5,948 Gross profit 10,229 14,938 28,279 28,334 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,062 2,846 11,500 5,449 Selling, general and administrative 26,981 20,268 56,033 39,838 Total operating expenses 33,043 23,114 67,533 45,287 Operating loss (22,814 ) (8,176 ) (39,254 ) (16,953 ) Other (income) expense: Interest income (248 ) (1,036 ) (890 ) (2,122 ) Interest expense 526 523 1,051 1,060 Other (income) expense, net (3 ) (13 ) (81 ) 25 Total other (income) expense 275 (526 ) 80 (1,037 ) Loss before income taxes (23,089 ) (7,650 ) (39,334 ) (15,916 ) Income taxes — — — — Net loss (23,089 ) (7,650 ) (39,334 ) (15,916 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (141 ) 35 52 103 Total comprehensive loss $ (23,230 ) $ (7,615 ) $ (39,282 ) $ (15,813 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.88 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.56 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute

net loss per share, basic and diluted 26,289,272 23,753,647 25,227,574 23,598,466





INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)