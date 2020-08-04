SP Plus Corporation Introduces “Sphere, Technology by SP+™” Suite of Breakthrough Solutions
New Brand Enables Clients to Tap into SP+ Operational Expertise as a Single-Source Provider
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), North America’s leading provider of parking, transportation and mobility-related services, today unveiled Sphere, Technology by SP+™, a new brand that spans the company’s industry-leading suite of solutions. Sphere supports the SP+ commitment to delivering end-to-end mobility, from customer acquisition and purchases to operational logistics and data reporting.
“Sphere reflects decades of SP+ intelligence, innovation and technology, which we apply to optimize our clients’ operations and improve their financial objectives,” Jeff Eckerling, Chief Growth Officer, SP+. “By integrating the best mobility technology solutions in the marketplace, Sphere immediately addresses the increased urgency for products and services that foster a frictionless experience.”
SP+ designed Sphere as a single-source entry point for clients to access the company’s full breadth and depth of technology solutions. The solutions combine sophisticated parking, traffic and travel modelling with the creativity and ingenuity of the SP+ in-house team of top-tier mobility, marketing and technology professionals:
- Sphere Insights™ – real-time revenue and occupancy performance management system to optimize operations
- Sphere Valet™ – trackable proficiency tool that instantly locates keys and vehicles, processes onsite payments and provides text-ahead pickups
- Sphere Transact™ – mobile point-of-sale system to speed event transactions and eliminate congestion via integration with Ticketmaster and SeatGeek
- Sphere Express™ – travel-focused technologies for the aviation, cruise and hospitality industries that streamline remote check-in, logistics tracking and other services provided by Bags®
- Sphere Commerce™ – B2C payment solutions for on-demand, check-in/check-out, Bluetooth functionality and other touchless options
- Sphere Remote™ – single offsite facility that provides automated and in-lane 24/7 remote support for more than 435 facilities nationwide
- Sphere Custom™ – tailored technology-based programs unique to client needs
- Parking.com™ – streamlined digital platform that provides clients with a complete inventory management system and marketing solution, while enabling customers to seamlessly search, book and pay for parking
Visit www.Sphere.SPPlus.com to learn more about Sphere and the solutions available.
SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.
