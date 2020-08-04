215 Beltway to Range Road Left Turn Closed August 6-27 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that the left-turn movement from the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound Range Road will be closed from 6 a.m., August 6, until 5 p.m., August 27, in North Las Vegas. Suggested alternate routes are Lamb, Speedway, and Hollywood boulevards. The 24/7 closure is needed to install underground utilities as part of the $99 million Interstate 15 Northern 215 Beltway interchange project, which broke ground in late March. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

The project calls for building a northbound I-15 to westbound 215 flyover, plus new I-15 southbound on- and -offramps at Tropical Parkway as well as widening over a half-mile of Beltway from four to six travel lanes. Other upgrades call for extending Tropical Parkway to Centennial Parkway and replacing Range Road as an east-west surface connection, with a new eastbound 215 Beltway off-ramp to the new Centennial Parkway and Range Road intersection. The project is anticipated to finish in early 2023.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.