Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,620 in the last 365 days.

215 Beltway to Range Road Left Turn Closed August 6-27 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that the left-turn movement from the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound Range Road will be closed from 6 a.m., August 6, until 5 p.m., August 27, in North Las Vegas. Suggested alternate routes are Lamb, Speedway, and Hollywood boulevards. The 24/7 closure is needed to install underground utilities as part of the $99 million Interstate 15 Northern 215 Beltway interchange project, which broke ground in late March. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

The project calls for building a northbound I-15 to westbound 215 flyover, plus new I-15 southbound on- and -offramps at Tropical Parkway as well as widening over a half-mile of Beltway from four to six travel lanes. Other upgrades call for extending Tropical Parkway to Centennial Parkway and replacing Range Road as an east-west surface connection, with a new eastbound 215 Beltway off-ramp to the new Centennial Parkway and Range Road intersection. The project is anticipated to finish in early 2023.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.

215BeltwayRangeRoad

You just read:

215 Beltway to Range Road Left Turn Closed August 6-27 in North Las Vegas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.