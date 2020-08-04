Burgen Lake Rest Area on I-94 near Alexandria to temporarily close Aug. 5-6 (Aug. 4, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Burgen Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria will close at 7 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for scheduled maintenance. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be disinfecting the rest area’s well and plumbing system.

During this time, there will be no running water and the building will be closed. The rest area will be open for parking. The building will reopen on Thursday, August 6.

More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s website search tool to learn about services and access at each site: mndot.gov/restareas.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

